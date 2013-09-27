Preview: Captain America: Living Legend #1

• When a top-secret orbital research station is dragged from the sky by an unknown alien force, army-of-one Steve Rogers finds himself caught between two global superpowers on the brink of war!

• But how does it involve Volkov – a decorated Russian officer he last crossed paths with during the closing days of World War II, who disappeared on an ill-fated lunar mission over forty years ago?

• Andy Diggle and Adi Granov send living legend Captain America on a one-man mission into the heart of darkness-in search of another!