• As the Russian army mobilizes to lock down a crash site in the remote Siberian wastes, Captain America”s mission is to find the survivors and bring them back alive – or silence them forever.
• Impossible odds in hostile territory are all in a day”s work for a super-soldier like Steve Rogers, but even he is unprepared for the horror that awaits them all in the icy wilderness.
• Because something has survived. Something alien. And it is awake…
Preview: Captain America: Living Legend #2
