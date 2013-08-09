Preview: Conan the Barbarian #19

and 08.09.13 5 years ago

Conan and Bêlit find themselves the unlikely couriers to a mysterious and ancient religious relic. They are soon beset on all sides by the feuding factions that wish to exploit the artifact”s power. Can they reach their destination while keeping their prize-and themselves-intact?

TAGSBrian WoodCONAN THE BARBARIANDark Horse ComicsDAVE STEWARTMassimo CarnevalePaul Azaceta

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

