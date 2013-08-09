Conan and Bêlit find themselves the unlikely couriers to a mysterious and ancient religious relic. They are soon beset on all sides by the feuding factions that wish to exploit the artifact”s power. Can they reach their destination while keeping their prize-and themselves-intact?
Preview: Conan the Barbarian #19
