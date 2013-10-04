Damian Wayne, the son of Batman, has adopted the cape and cowl as his own…but what horrific events set this troubled hero on the path of his dark destiny? It”s a possible future that may never be in this epic miniseries written and drawn by one of Damian”s co-creators, Andy Kubert!
Preview: Damian: Son of Batman #1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.04.13 5 years ago
