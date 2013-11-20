Preview: Daredevil #34

This December, Marvel”s fearless hero becomes the most wanted man in New York City in the action-packed Daredevil #34! From award-winning writer Mark Waid and acclaimed artist Javier Rodriguez – Matt Murdock has returned to a New York City that wants him dead! The Sons of the Serpent are out to take down the Man Without Fear before he can completely dismantle them! But when your enemy controls the entire city”s justice system and more, enemies are everywhere! Where can you turn when everyone is a bad guy? The odds are stacked against him this December – and that”s just the way he likes it! All leading up to the biggest life changing event for ol” hornhead. No fan of the man without fear can afford to miss the exciting Daredevil #34!