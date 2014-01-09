Preview: Detective Comics #27

Via USA Today

DC Entertainment presents this mega-sized issue featuring an all-star roster of Batman creators past and present!

Don”t miss a modern-day retelling of The Dark Knight”s origin by the incredible team of writer Brad Meltzer and artist Bryan Hitch! Plus, all-new stories by Scott Snyder and Sean Murphy, Peter J. Tomasi and Guillem March, Paul Dini and Dustin Nguyen, Gregg Hurwitz and Neal Adams, new art by legendary Batman writer/artist Frank Miller and more!

Also in this issue, John Layman and Jason Fabok kick off the new storyline “GOTHTOPIA”! It”s a bright, shiny, happy place where dreams come true…as long as you don”t look at things too closely.