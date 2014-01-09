Preview: Detective Comics #27

#DC Comics #Batman
and 01.09.14 5 years ago

Via USA Today

DC Entertainment presents this mega-sized issue featuring an all-star roster of Batman creators past and present!

Don”t miss a modern-day retelling of The Dark Knight”s origin by the incredible team of writer Brad Meltzer and artist Bryan Hitch! Plus, all-new stories by Scott Snyder and Sean Murphy, Peter J. Tomasi and Guillem March, Paul Dini and Dustin Nguyen, Gregg Hurwitz and Neal Adams, new art by legendary Batman writer/artist Frank Miller and more!

Also in this issue, John Layman and Jason Fabok kick off the new storyline “GOTHTOPIA”! It”s a bright, shiny, happy place where dreams come true…as long as you don”t look at things too closely.

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Comics#Batman
TAGSBatmanBrad Meltzerchris burnhamDC COMICSDETECTIVE COMICSDUSTIN NGUYENFRANK MILLERGreg CapulloGregg HurwitzGUILLEM MARCHjason fabokjohn laymankelley jonesNeal AdamsPaul Dinipeter j. tomasiScott Snyder

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP