Preview: Dexter #3

#Dexter
08.30.13

CONTINUING THE ALL-NEW DEXTER ADVENTURE, WRITTEN BY HIS CREATOR JEFF LINDSAY!
• Dexter Morgan isn”t just Miami”s #1 forensic blood splatter expert…he”s also a serial killer who targets other serial killers!
• Has Dexter met his match…and did he help create him?
• Dexter tests how sneaky he really is by infiltrating his rival”s lair…but has he actually stepped into a trap?

TOPICS#Dexter
TAGSdalibor talajicDexterJeff LindsayMarvel ComicsMichael Del Mundo

