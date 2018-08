DEXTER RETURNS IN AN ALL-NEW, ALL-AUSTRALIAN

ADVENTURE WRITTEN BY HIS CREATOR JEFF LINDSAY!

• It’s a new, blood-soaked adventure starring Dexter Morgan, who isn’t just Miami’s #1 forensic blood splatter expert…he’s also a serial killer who targets other serial killers!

• When Dexter travels down under, he quickly discovers that sharks aren’t Australia’s only deadly predator!