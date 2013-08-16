The comics adaptation of the Oscar® winning film by Quentin Tarantino comes to its violent conclusion. What chance does Django have to rescue Broomhilda now? To take on Candyland on his own, it”s going to take all his wits and the skills Django learned from Dr. Schultz!
Preview: Django Unchained #6
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.16.13
