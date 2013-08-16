Preview: Doctor Who #12

and 08.16.13 5 years ago

The big bad revealed at last! The yearlong mystery of the Hypothetic Gentleman and his identity has finally been unraveled by the Doctor, but is it too late to save himself, Clara and the other misplaced residents of “sky world”? Join us for the finale of “Sky Jacks” to find out!

