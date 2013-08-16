The big bad revealed at last! The yearlong mystery of the Hypothetic Gentleman and his identity has finally been unraveled by the Doctor, but is it too late to save himself, Clara and the other misplaced residents of “sky world”? Join us for the finale of “Sky Jacks” to find out!
Preview: Doctor Who #12
