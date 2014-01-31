Preview: Fantastic Four #1

#Fantastic Four
and 01.31.14 5 years ago

Cosmic explorers – heroes forever united as family. The world”s greatest comic magazine begins anew as Marvel”s First Family bursts back into the spotlight in FANTASTIC FOUR #1, from Eisner Award winning writer James Robinson (Starman, All-New Invaders) and critically acclaimed artist Leonard Kirk (Supergirl, Captain Britain and MI:13)!

The brilliant Mr. Fantastic, the compassionate Invisible Woman, hot-headed Human Torch, and the ever-lovin” Thing return for a new ongoing series fraught with danger, excitement & intrigue. Only they won”t be met with new beginnings – but an untimely end!

