DOOMED! Part 3: The Elements of War

• The Fantastic Four struggle to stop the molecular plague destroying their powers and bodies.

• Standing between them and the cure: the Frightful Force, an army of their greatest foes, led by one of the F4″s own who betrayed them! Their only allies: another Fantastic Four!

• Meanwhile, Dr. Doom, Kang, and Annihilus come to an ominous meeting of the minds…