Preview: Forever Evil #3

The first universe-wide event of The New 52 continues to explode across the DC Universe! With the world under the rule of the mysterious and deadly Crime Syndicate and our greatest heroes dead, it”s up to the unlikeliest of defenders to rise up to save us-humanity”s only hope-Lex Luthor?! Plus, a startling revelation about the dark secret of the Syndicate”s mission on Earth-and what it means for the future of the DC Universe and its heroes and villains.