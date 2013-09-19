Preview: Forever Evil: Rogues Rebellion #1

#DC Comics
09.19.13

The Rogues call no man boss, but a new evil threat might not leave them much choice! Will they fall in line, or refuse and risk certain death? The answer will tear the Rogues apart!

TOPICS#DC Comics
brian buccellato DC COMICS DECLAN SHALVEY forever evil Forever Evil Rogues Rebellion patrick zircher villians month

