John Stewart is the new training officer for the Green Lantern Corps, but he”ll have to put his new job on hold when the Durlans attack! Meanwhile, Fatality”s on a mission of her own-one that could make John”s life even more difficult! And what is going wrong with the Corps” rings?
Preview: Green Lantern Corps #23
