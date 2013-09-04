Preview: Green Lantern: Rise of the Third Army HC

The mysterious Third Army has risen across the cosmos like a plague, destroying everything in its path-and Hal Jordan and Sinestro are nowhere to be found. Now, it”s up to new Green Lantern Simon Baz to become the hero that the Corps needs!
Simon Baz sucks.
And Geoff Johns sucks for stuffing him down our throats.
Nothing worse than characters created and forced on us for nothing more than political correctness bullcrap.