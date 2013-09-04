Preview: Green Lantern: Rise of the Third Army HC

#DC Comics
and 09.04.13 5 years ago

The mysterious Third Army has risen across the cosmos like a plague, destroying everything in its path-and Hal Jordan and Sinestro are nowhere to be found. Now, it”s up to new Green Lantern Simon Baz to become the hero that the Corps needs!

aaron kuderChristian AlmyDC COMICSdoug mahnkeFernando PasarinGEOFF JOHNSGREEN LANTERNGreen Lantern Rise of the Third Armyivan reisJoe PradoMiguel Sepulvedapeter j. tomasipeter milligantony bedard

