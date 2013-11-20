This bombastic debut issue features art by award-winning illustrators including Darwyn Cooke, Sam Kieth, Tony S. Daniel, Paul Pope, Walter Simonson, Art Baltazar and others-but will any of them measure up to the exacting standards of the Clown Princess of Crime? Don”t miss the thrilling return of Harley Quinn in her own monthly series!
Preview: Harley Quinn
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.20.13 5 years ago
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With