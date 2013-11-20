Preview: Harley Quinn

#Harley Quinn #DC Comics
and 11.20.13 5 years ago

This bombastic debut issue features art by award-winning illustrators including Darwyn Cooke, Sam Kieth, Tony S. Daniel, Paul Pope, Walter Simonson, Art Baltazar and others-but will any of them measure up to the exacting standards of the Clown Princess of Crime? Don”t miss the thrilling return of Harley Quinn in her own monthly series!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Harley Quinn#DC Comics
TAGSAMANDA CONNERart baltazardarwyn cookeDC COMICSharley quinnjimmy palmiottiPaul PopeSam Kiethstephane rouxTony S DanielWalt Simonson

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP