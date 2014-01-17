The adventures of Lady Hawkguy out west continue as Kate helps a reclusive and Sixties-damaged pop music genius find his lost masterpiece. Madame Masque, meanwhile, finds HER. By which we mean starts trying to kill her again. Also the cat needs cat food and there’s none to be found. What’s THAT about? Hey not for nothin’ but you guys gotta try these Cronuts!
Preview: Hawkeye #16
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 01.17.14 5 years ago
