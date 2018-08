TIME TRAVEL VARIANT BY MIKE DEL MUNDO

“AGENT OF T.I.M.E.” PART 2!

• The team-up you”ve been waiting for: HULK and…BRUCE BANNER?

• In the last hours before the extinction of the dinosaurs, it”s Hulk vs. the CHRONARCHISTS!

• And who is the true TOMORROW MAN?

• Guest starring KID COLT, TWO GUN KID and RAWHIDE KID!!!