Preview: Indestructible Hulk #18

and 12.20.13 5 years ago

INHUMANITY TIE-IN! – “THE HUMANITY BOMB” CHAPTER TWO! • Which one of Banner”s lab assistants has fallen to the Terrigen Mists–and how has it changed them? • HULK vs. IRON MAN and the X-MEN”S BEAST for the fate of the world!

TAGSindestructible hulkJhermy Raapackmahmud asrarmark waidMarvel ComicsMiguel Sepulveda

