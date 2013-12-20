INHUMANITY TIE-IN! – “THE HUMANITY BOMB” CHAPTER TWO! • Which one of Banner”s lab assistants has fallen to the Terrigen Mists–and how has it changed them? • HULK vs. IRON MAN and the X-MEN”S BEAST for the fate of the world!
Preview: Indestructible Hulk #18
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.20.13 5 years ago
