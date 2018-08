INFINITY TIE-IN

• As the Marvel U prepares for Thanos, Spymaster and some of Marvel”s best baddies decided where there is chaos – there is opportunity!

• It”s the crime of the century and an alien invasion is all the cover they need – so why is BLIZZARD having doubts?

• Frank Tieri and Al Barrionuevo bring you the biggest score – it”s the Infinity Heist!