INFINITY TIE-IN!

• Hank Pym, Wolverine, and She-Hulk bring the students of the Marvel Universe together to announce a new CONTEST OF CHAMPIONS!

• This CONTEST OF CHAMPIONS pits the super students of schools all over the Marvel U (including some you”ve never seen before) against each other.

• However, the Contest is interrupted when Thanos” forces descend on Earth. What do they have to do with the young heroes?