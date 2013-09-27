INFINITY TIE-IN!
• Thanos” forces have attacked the Earth, but what part of his plan involves the super youth of the world?
• See the attacks on the Avengers Academy, Jean Grey School, Future Foundation, Braddock Academy, Wakandan School of Alternative Studies, the Pan-Asian School for the Unusually Gifted and the Latverian School of Sciences!
• The students at all of the world”s super schools try to put into play everything they”ve learned as they fight side-by-side with their super teachers!
Preview: Infinity: The Hunt #2
INFINITY TIE-IN!
Join The Discussion: Log In With