Hoping to stop Batman”s behind-the-scenes maneuvering, Superman has decided to take him out of the game. He”s going to go worldwide with the news that the Caped Crusader is really Bruce Wayne. But at the last minute, Batman plays his one remaining ace. He”s about to turn off the lights on the JLA”s satellite headquarters. DIGITAL FIRST!
Preview: Injustice: Gods Among Us #10
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.23.13 5 years ago
