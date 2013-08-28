From the ashes of Metropolis comes Superman and the JLA”s newest ally: Lex Luthor! Against all odds, he”s not only survived but now embraces Superman”s goals. Of course, Lex has his own ideas for how to create a better world. The Man of Steel trusts him, but can the rest of his allies be so sure? DIGITAL FIRST!
Preview: Injustice: Gods Among Us #8
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.28.13 5 years ago
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With