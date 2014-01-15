The best-selling prequel to the hit videogame picks up right where it left off! Year one is over-now, year two begins. The death of one of their own has divided Earth”s protectors as hero turns against hero. As Superman”s iron grip on the world tightens, at the edge of the galaxy, fear approaches…
Preview: Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year Two #1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 01.15.14 5 years ago
