It had to happen. It was unavoidable. Sooner or later, we all end up there. That”s right! It”s time to visit our friend who lives underwater! Let”s go hang out with Abe Sapien! Are Hellboy and his pals underwater by choice? Or did something more sinister send them to the cold, lagoony depths? We know one thing: Abe does not mind the company! And where is Lobster Johnson during this visit? When all is said and done, sometimes a beach party is the best way to go . . . even if you happen to be in the swamp.
Preview: Itty Bitty Hellboy #5
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.05.13 5 years ago
