Preview: Jim Butcher’s The Dresden Files: Ghoul Goblin HC

Harry Dresden, a Chicago private investigator and wizard, heads to a small, isolated Missouri town terrorized by Nevernever monsters. The singularly unfortunate Talbot family has suffered a curse that has decimated their number for generations, and only our hero can save them… that is, if he can survive hostile lawmen, the dark secrets of townsfolk, an ancient guardian spirit, and two deadly carnivores! Can Dresden cleanse the Talbot bloodline of its curse without a blood sacrifice of his own? This 160 page hardcover collects all six issues of the original Harry Dresden story “GHOUL GOBLIN” by JIM BUTCHER, MARK POWERS, and JOSEPH COOPER. It also features JIM BUTCHER”S original series summary, sketches by JOSEPH COOPER, and a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of GHOUL GOBLIN from script to pencils.