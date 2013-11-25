‘French for Black’ An experimental retro-virus is released on a sector of MC-1, devolving the area a full century and a half! When Judge Dredd steps in to investigate, he’s caught up in the wave, too, which means goodbye helmet and Lawgiver — and hello Fedora and gat. This is Dredd like you’ve never seen him before. This is Dredd… noir-style!
Preview: Judge Dredd #13
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.25.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With