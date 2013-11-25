Preview: Judge Dredd #13

and 11.25.13 5 years ago

‘French for Black’ An experimental retro-virus is released on a sector of MC-1, devolving the area a full century and a half! When Judge Dredd steps in to investigate, he’s caught up in the wave, too, which means goodbye helmet and Lawgiver — and hello Fedora and gat. This is Dredd like you’ve never seen him before. This is Dredd… noir-style!

Around The Web

TAGSBrendan McCarthyduane swierczynskiIDWJohn Staniscijudge dredd

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP