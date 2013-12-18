Preview: Justice League #26

#Justice League #DC Comics
and 12.18.13 5 years ago

A FOREVER EVIL tie-in! Why has the Crime Syndicate really come to our Earth? What are their darkest secrets? And how will their actions fundamentally change the Justice League as we know it? Meanwhile, Grid controls the world”s power and communications, but what does he truly want from the Syndicate? Plus, a member of the League struggling to survive plots a path of return…and revenge.

