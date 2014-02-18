“FOREVER EVIL” continues! With the Justice League gone, new heroes continue to rise up throughout the DC Universe! The Crime Syndicate tried to kill him, but now Cyborg is back to settle the score – and with him are The Metal Men!
Preview: Justice League #28
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 02.18.14 4 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With