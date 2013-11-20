Preview: Justice League 3000 #1

#DC Comics
and 11.20.13 5 years ago

The new series starring the heroes of today-tomorrow is resolicited, now with legendary artist Howard Porter (JLA) on board! But what are these heroes doing in the year 3000? And who (or what) brought them there? Get ready for a dose of wonder from the writing team of Keith Giffen and J.M. DeMatteis!

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSDC COMICShoward porterJM DeMatteisjustice league 3000keith giffen

