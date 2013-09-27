Preview: Justice League Dark #24

#Justice League Dark #DC Comics
and 09.27.13 5 years ago

A “Forever Evil” tie-in! THE JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK IS DEAD. Not even the JL Dark can escape the evil that”s invaded the Earth-except for John Constantine! But why has he alone survived? And will he try to stop the villains-or join them? Long live the NEW Justice League Dark!

TOPICS#Justice League Dark#DC Comics
TAGSDC COMICSforever evilJM DeMatteisJOHN CONSTANTINEjustice league darkMikel Janin

