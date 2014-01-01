Preview: Justice League Dark #26

#Justice League Dark #DC Comics
and 01.01.14 5 years ago

A FOREVER EVIL tie-in! The Crime Syndicate”s Sea King, last seen at the end of “Trinity War,” has cheated death and plagues the JL Dark team!

TOPICS#Justice League Dark#DC Comics
TAGSDC COMICSForever Evil JM DeMatteisGuillermo OrtegoJordi Tarragonajustice league darkMikel JaninVincente Cifuentes

