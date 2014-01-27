Preview: Justice League Dark #27

#Justice League Dark #DC Comics
01.27.14

A FOREVER EVIL tie-in! There is now only one final obstacle John Constantine”s ragtag team must vanquish…and its name is Blight! Continued from this month”s CONSTANTINE #10!

