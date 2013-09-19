Preview: Justice League Dark: Eclipso #23.2

#Justice League Dark #DC Comics
and 09.19.13 5 years ago

The powerful Black Diamond has been seen causing trouble in different corners of The New 52. Now you will learn its secrets as it lands in the hands of the host it was always meant for…and the full power of Eclipso is unleashed!

