Preview: Justice League: Dial E #23.3

You can”t stop dialing! In a special VILLAINS MONTH coda to the fan-favorite DIAL H series, a lost E-dial is discovered by four young criminals on the run in Littleville. But who is chasing them? And will they figure out how to control this nefarious dial before it”s too late? Hindsight is twenty-twenty when you”re sprinting through dark alleys! This issue features 20 new villains, 20 pages of creative insanity-and 20 top artists, each drawing a page of the action!