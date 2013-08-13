TRINITY WAR CHAPTER 4! The hunt for a murder suspect leads Superman and his new teammates to the secret behind the Secret Society, while Batman finds the key to the crime-and one of the Leaguers will be forever changed by it. Plus, who is the Secret Society of Super-Villains and what are their plans for Pandora? This issue is also offered as a combo pack edition with a redemption code for a digital download of this issue. Source: NYPost.com
Preview: Justice League of America #7
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.13.13 5 years ago
