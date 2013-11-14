A FOREVER EVIL tie-in! Martian Manhunter literally claws his way out of the fire, with one other member of the JLA at his side. But what are their chances of survival on a world being run by the deadliest Super-Villians?
Preview: Justice League of America #9
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.14.13 5 years ago
TOPICS#DC Comics
