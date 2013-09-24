Where is Black Adam? And what series of events is triggered when the Secret Society attacks Kahndaq? Discover all of this and much more in this issue! VIA USA Today
Preview: Justice League of America: Black Adam #7.4
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.24.13 5 years ago
