Preview: Justice League of America: Killer Frost #7.2

#DC Comics
and 09.11.13 5 years ago

Not every villain is grateful to the Secret Society for ridding the world of the Justice League. For Killer Frost, only one thing matters: feeding off Firestorm”s energy! But with Firestorm gone, a desperate Frost is forced to decide whether she should search for the missing hero or find a new source for her power fixes.

TOPICS#DC Comics
DC COMICS, Derlis Santacruz, forever evil, JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA, Justice League of America Killer Frost, KILLER FROST, Matt Banning, Sterling Gates, Tony S Daniel, villians month

