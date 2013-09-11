Not every villain is grateful to the Secret Society for ridding the world of the Justice League. For Killer Frost, only one thing matters: feeding off Firestorm”s energy! But with Firestorm gone, a desperate Frost is forced to decide whether she should search for the missing hero or find a new source for her power fixes.
Preview: Justice League of America: Killer Frost #7.2
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.11.13 5 years ago
