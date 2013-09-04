In “Adaptation,” Bruce Wayne faces life after winning his lifelong struggle against crime-and you might be surprised by his reaction! Then, when WayneTech”s stock prices fall, Batman must fight crime on a budget! Will his ability to fend off Ra”s al Ghul and his minions suffer? DIGITAL FIRST!
Preview: Legends of the Dark Knight #12
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.04.13 5 years ago
