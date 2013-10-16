Preview: Legends of the Dark Knight #13

Batman returns to his low-tech roots after years of counting on WayneTech gadgetry in “Return of Batman.” Then, when The Dark Knight takes one of Gotham City”s unluckiest criminals into protective custody, Thirteen forces him to reconsider in “Unlucky 13.” DIGITAL FIRST!
