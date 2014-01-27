Preview: Li’l Sonja #1

Li”l Sonja is a warrior girl who travels the lands testing her mettle against monsters big and small, a younger pluckier version of the famous She-Devil With a Sword. When Li”l Sonja encounters a town plagued by eccentric bandits, she needs to figure out the pattern behind the thefts and bring the baddies to justice. No task is too tough for our crimson-haired hero. And if that isn”t enough, each Li”l book comes with a two-page activity sheet!