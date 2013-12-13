• The worst threats that ever have/will face the Marvel Universe? • The Hulkvengers? Kraven the Pheonix? WolfCap? Wolverine King of the Vampires? Cosmic Carnage? • Sounds like a job for Longshot, right?
Preview: Longshot Saves the Marvel Universe #4
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.13.13 5 years ago
