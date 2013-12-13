Preview: Longshot Saves the Marvel Universe #4

and 12.13.13 5 years ago

• The worst threats that ever have/will face the Marvel Universe? • The Hulkvengers? Kraven the Pheonix? WolfCap? Wolverine King of the Vampires? Cosmic Carnage? • Sounds like a job for Longshot, right?

Around The Web

TAGSchristopher hastingsDavid Nakayamajacopo camagniLongshotlongshot saves the marvel universeMarvel Comicsterry PallotVictor CalderonZurita

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP