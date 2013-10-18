Preview: Marvel: Now What?! #1

10.18.13

• Get ready for the NOWest book in Marvel NOW History – Marvel NOW WHAT?!
• SEE NOW! Captain America get Cat Fished! SEE NOW! The Intervention of the Watcher! SEE NOW! The Wedding of Thor and Storm!
• All that and more as a cast of comedy”s shining stars and Marvel”s most exciting artists bring you the stories of Marvel NOW that you never thought you”d ever want to see – but you do want ot see it, and you want it NOW!

TAGSElliott KalanJacob ChabotMarvel ComicsMarvel Now Whatmarvel now!SKOTTIE YOUNG

