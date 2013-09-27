Preview: Marvel Universe Avengers Assemble #1

• Earth”s Mightiest Heroes, the AVENGERS explode onto the scene with a new series and an all-new team member!

• To save his own life, the RED SKULL must transfer his mind to a more fit body! And he has chosen the body of …CAPTAIN AMERICA!

• Based on the hit animated series, now airing on DISNEY XD!

• Extra-sized issue with bonus LEGO comics featuring Marvel”s greatest heroes!