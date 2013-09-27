Preview: Marvel Universe Avengers Assemble #1

#Avengers
and 09.27.13 5 years ago

• Earth”s Mightiest Heroes, the AVENGERS explode onto the scene with a new series and an all-new team member!
• To save his own life, the RED SKULL must transfer his mind to a more fit body! And he has chosen the body of …CAPTAIN AMERICA!
• Based on the hit animated series, now airing on DISNEY XD!
• Extra-sized issue with bonus LEGO comics featuring Marvel”s greatest heroes!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Avengers
TAGSAVENGERSCAPTAIN AMERICAJoe Caramagnaleonel castellaniMarvel ComicsMarvel Universe Avengers AssembleRed SkullSKOTTIE YOUNG

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP