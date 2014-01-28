Preview: Marvel’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier Infinite Comic #1

In downtown Chicago, a mysterious weapon called The Zodiac has fallen into enemy hands. Captain America, along with guest stars Black Widow and Rumlow, are on a race against time to stop the terrorist group before it’s too late. But what secrets is S.H.I.E.L.D. keeping about The Zodiac? Are there enemies on both sides of this fight?

