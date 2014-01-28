In downtown Chicago, a mysterious weapon called The Zodiac has fallen into enemy hands. Captain America, along with guest stars Black Widow and Rumlow, are on a race against time to stop the terrorist group before it’s too late. But what secrets is S.H.I.E.L.D. keeping about The Zodiac? Are there enemies on both sides of this fight?
Preview: Marvel’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier Infinite Comic #1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 01.28.14 5 years ago
