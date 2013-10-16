Preview: Red Hood and the Outlaws #24

#DC Comics
and 10.16.13 5 years ago

Jason Todd now leads the League of Assassins against the Untitled and his former teammates. But the true power is within the Lazarus Pit in the City of Assassins. What will it unleash?

