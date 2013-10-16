Jason Todd now leads the League of Assassins against the Untitled and his former teammates. But the true power is within the Lazarus Pit in the City of Assassins. What will it unleash?
Preview: Red Hood and the Outlaws #24
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.16.13 5 years ago
TOPICS#DC Comics
