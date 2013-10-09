Red Sonja is just inches from death, when voices from the past call her away from digging her own grave, to fight possibly the last battle of her life, against the woman who taught her everything she knows about combat! With special variant cover by guest-star Ming Doyle
Preview: Red Sonja #4
